J.T. Poston shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the BMW Championship

J.T. Poston hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Poston hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.