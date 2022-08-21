J.J. Spaun putts well in round four of the BMW Championship

J.J. Spaun hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, J.J. Spaun had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.

Spaun hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Spaun hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 234-yard par-3 green 15th, Spaun suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 under for the round.