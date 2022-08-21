  • J.J. Spaun putts well in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship, J.J. Spaun makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    J.J. Spaun drains a 31-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship

    In the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship, J.J. Spaun makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.