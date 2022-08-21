-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama's gap wedge off tee yields birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 437-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
At the 634-yard par-5 12th, Matsuyama got on in 6 and missed his triple bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt quadruple bogey. This left Matsuyama to 4 over for the day.
