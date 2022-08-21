Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the BMW Championship

Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

At the 634-yard par-5 12th, Matsuyama got on in 6 and missed his triple bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt quadruple bogey. This left Matsuyama to 4 over for the day.