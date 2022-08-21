Harold Varner III shoots 5-over 76 in round four of the BMW Championship

Harold Varner III hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Varner III to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green seventh, Varner III suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 5 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Varner III hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 over for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 5 over for the round.