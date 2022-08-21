  • Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Emiliano Grillo drops in a 25-footer from the fringe at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.