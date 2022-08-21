Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship

Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 19th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 353 yard drive on the 649-yard par-5 14th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Grillo had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.