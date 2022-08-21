Denny McCarthy putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 final round in the BMW Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Denny McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 over for the round.