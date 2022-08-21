-
Denny McCarthy putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 final round in the BMW Championship
August 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy sticks tee shot close and birdies at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Denny McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 over for the round.
