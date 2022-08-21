Davis Riley shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Davis Riley hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 54th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Riley hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Riley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Riley to 1 over for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 17th, Riley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 over for the round.