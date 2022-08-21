Corey Conners shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship

Corey Conners hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Conners's his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 413-yard par-4 fourth, Conners reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Conners at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, Conners had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Conners's tee shot went 138 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Conners's 112 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Conners had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.