Collin Morikawa shoots 8-over 79 in round four of the BMW Championship

Collin Morikawa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 44th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 413-yard par-4 fourth, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, Morikawa had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Morikawa's 140 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.