Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts well in round four of the BMW Championship

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.