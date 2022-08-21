Chris Kirk shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the BMW Championship

Chris Kirk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 61st at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Kirk missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Kirk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kirk to even for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Kirk's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 147 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Kirk got a double bogey on the 393-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kirk to 3 over for the round.