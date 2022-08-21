-
Chez Reavie shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chez Reavie makes 14-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
Chez Reavie hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 54th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.
