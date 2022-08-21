Chez Reavie shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the BMW Championship

Chez Reavie hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 54th at 2 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.