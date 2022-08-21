Cameron Young putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Cameron Young hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Young finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Cameron Young's 116 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Young to 1 under for the round.

Young had a 355-yard drive to the right intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 634-yard par-5 12th. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.