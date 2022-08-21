  • Cameron Young putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Cameron Young makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Young's wedge and birdie at BMW Championship

    In the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Cameron Young makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.