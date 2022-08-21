Cameron Tringale putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the BMW Championship

Cameron Tringale hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his day in 63rd at 5 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 third, Cameron Tringale hit his 88 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.