Cam Davis finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Cam Davis hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Davis's 110 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Davis had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Davis's tee shot went 153 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Davis's tee shot went 227 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.