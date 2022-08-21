Brian Harman finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Brian Harman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Harman chipped in his fourth from 17 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Harman at even-par for the round.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Harman hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Harman's 181 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.