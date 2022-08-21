Brendan Steele shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Brendan Steele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 32nd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Steele's tee shot went 192 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Steele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Steele hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

At the 649-yard par-5 14th, Steele got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Steele his second shot was a drop and his approach went 143 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.