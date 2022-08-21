  • Strong putting brings Billy Horschel an even-par round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Billy Horschel makes birdie on No. 12 at BMW Championship

    In the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.