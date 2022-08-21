Strong putting brings Billy Horschel an even-par round four of the BMW Championship

Billy Horschel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Billy Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Billy Horschel to 1 over for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.

Horschel hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 634-yard par-5 12th. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Horschel had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to even for the round.