Andrew Putnam shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 23rd at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Putnam's 106 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Putnam reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Putnam at 2 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Putnam's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Putnam had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 16th, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.