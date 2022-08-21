Alex Smalley putts well in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Alex Smalley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smalley finished his day tied for 44th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Alex Smalley's 102 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smalley had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Smalley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Smalley's 106 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.