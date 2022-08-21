Alex Noren shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Alex Noren hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Noren's his second shot went 19 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 over for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Noren hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noren at 2 over for the round.

After a 359 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 17th, Noren chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.