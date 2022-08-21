Adam Scott shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the BMW Championship

Adam Scott hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Scott his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scott to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, Scott had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to even for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Scott's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Scott tee shot went 158 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.