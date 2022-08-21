Adam Hadwin shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the BMW Championship

In his final round at the BMW Championship, Adam Hadwin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 44th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Hadwin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

Hadwin got a double bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.