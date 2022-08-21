Aaron Wise shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the BMW Championship

Aaron Wise hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings is in 2nd at 13 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Wise's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even for the round.

Wise hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Wise tee shot went 226 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 2 over for the round.