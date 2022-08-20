Xander Schauffele putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Schauffele finished his day tied for 2nd at 11 under with Scott Stallings; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Xander Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 third, Schauffele hit his 266 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Schauffele's 109 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

Schauffele hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 634-yard par-5 12th. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.