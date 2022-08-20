Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Wyndham Clark in the third round at the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Clark finished his day in 67th at 7 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 334 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Wyndham Clark chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Clark hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Clark to 1 under for the round.

Clark missed the green on his first shot on the 234-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a 365 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 17th, Clark chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Clark's 93 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.