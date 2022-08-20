Will Zalatoris putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Will Zalatoris hit 0 of 3 fairways and 2 of 4 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Zalatoris finished his day in 68th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 335 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Will Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Will Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.