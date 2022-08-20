-
-
Will Zalatoris putts well in round three of the BMW Championship
-
August 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2022
-
Highlights
Will Zalatoris makes birdie on No. 3 at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
In his third round at the BMW Championship, Will Zalatoris hit 0 of 3 fairways and 2 of 4 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Zalatoris finished his day in 68th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a 335 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Will Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Will Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
-
-