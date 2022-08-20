Viktor Hovland shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 5 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 64th at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Hovland's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hovland's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 3 over for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 17th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to 3 over for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 18th, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to 4 over for the round.