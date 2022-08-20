Tyrrell Hatton shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the BMW Championship

Tyrrell Hatton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 14th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hatton had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to even for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Hatton hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 17th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hatton's 96 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.