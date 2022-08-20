Troy Merritt shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the BMW Championship

Troy Merritt hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Merritt had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Merritt's 91 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Merritt's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 10th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 14th, Merritt hit his 87 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.