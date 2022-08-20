Trey Mullinax shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to even-par for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 10th, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

Mullinax hit his drive 366 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 634-yard par-5 12th. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 649-yard par-5 14th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Mullinax's 82 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.