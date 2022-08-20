Tony Finau shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Tony Finau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 44th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Finau chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Finau's 107 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Finau had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Finau's tee shot went 186 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

Finau hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Finau hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Finau at 2 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 16th, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Finau's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.