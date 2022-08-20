  • Tony Finau shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau makes birdie putt on No. 18 at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.