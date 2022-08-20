Tom Hoge shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the BMW Championship

Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Hoge chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green seventh, Hoge suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 16th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 4 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.