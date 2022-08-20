Taylor Pendrith shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Taylor Pendrith hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 third, Pendrith got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Pendrith's 132 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

Pendrith hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Pendrith had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 5 under for the round.