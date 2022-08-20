Taylor Moore putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Taylor Moore hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Taylor Moore's 139 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 under for the round.