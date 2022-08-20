Sungjae Im putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Sungjae Im hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Sungjae Im's 141 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Im had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Im chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

After a 362 yard drive on the 649-yard par-5 14th, Im chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.