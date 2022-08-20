Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Si Woo Kim in the third round at the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kim finished his day tied for 58th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Si Woo Kim's 139 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Kim hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.