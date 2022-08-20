  • Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Si Woo Kim in the third round at the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Si Woo Kim makes 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.