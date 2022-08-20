Shane Lowry shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the BMW Championship

Shane Lowry hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 413-yard par-4 fourth, Lowry chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Lowry chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lowry to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Lowry hit an approach shot from 230 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Lowry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Lowry had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.