Sepp Straka putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 44th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Sepp Straka's 134 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Straka chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Straka had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even-par for the round.

After a 352 yard drive on the 634-yard par-5 12th, Straka chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.