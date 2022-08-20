Sebastián Muñoz putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his day tied for 47th at even par; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Sebastián Muñoz's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Muñoz's 131 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.