6-over 77 by Seamus Power in third round of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Seamus Power hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 58th at 3 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 270 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 first, Power chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Power's 98 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to even-par for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 10th, Power chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.

Power got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 2 over for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Power reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 4 over for the round.

Power got a double bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Power to 6 over for the round.