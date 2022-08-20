Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 4th at 10 under with Adam Scott; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; and Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under.

After a 332 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Scheffler's 104 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Scheffler had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Scheffler's 142 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 17th, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.