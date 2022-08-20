Scott Stallings putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

Scott Stallings hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his day tied for 2nd at 11 under with Xander Schauffele; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Scott Stallings had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stallings's 164 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Stallings hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

Stallings hit his drive 372 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.