Sam Burns shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Sam Burns hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 338 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Burns chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Burns's 110 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Burns's tee shot went 194 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 17th, Burns reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Burns at 2 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 18th, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.