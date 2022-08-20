Sahith Theegala putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Sahith Theegala's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Theegala got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Theegala to even-par for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 649-yard par-5 14th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.