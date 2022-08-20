Russell Henley shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Russell Henley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 34th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

Henley got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Henley hit his 119 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.