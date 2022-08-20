  • Rory McIlroy rebounds from poor front in third round of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy makes birdie on No. 17 at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.