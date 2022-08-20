Rory McIlroy rebounds from poor front in third round of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 3 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McIlroy finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the 437-yard par-4 first, Rory McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

McIlroy tee shot went 194 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

McIlroy hit his drive 381 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 634-yard par-5 12th. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, McIlroy's 132 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a 371 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 17th, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 18th, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.