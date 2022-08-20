Patrick Cantlay shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the BMW Championship

In his third round at the BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the 437-yard par-4 first, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Cantlay at 1 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Cantlay hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 11th, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 17th, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Cantlay's 100 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.