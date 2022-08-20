  • Mito Pereira putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Mito Pereira makes 14-foot putt for birdie at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.