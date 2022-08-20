Mito Pereira putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

Mito Pereira hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pereira finished his day tied for 64th at 4 over; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Mito Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Pereira had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 1 under for the round.

Pereira got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to even for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to even-par for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.