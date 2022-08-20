Max Homa putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

Max Homa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 12 under; Xander Schauffele and Scott Stallings are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 314 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Max Homa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, Homa had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Homa chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.