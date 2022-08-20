  • Max Homa putts well in round three of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa makes 16-footer from fringe at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.